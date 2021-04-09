Prince Philip has died at the age of 99, Buckingham Palace announced on Friday.

The British duke was due to celebrate his 100th birthday in June.

He once said he couldn't imagine anything worse than reaching the milestone.

Visit Business Insider SA's homepage for more stories.

Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh has died at the age of 99.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday, April 9 that Britiain's Duke of Edinburgh died earlier that morning.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh," the palace said in a statement obtained by Insider. "His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

"Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss," the statement added.

In an interview with The Telegraph back in 2000, the duke said he "couldn't imagine anything worse" than turning 100.

When discussing the Queen Mother's 100th birthday, Prince Philip told the publication he had "no desire whatsoever" to reach the same age.

"I can't imagine anything worse," he said. "Bits of me are falling off already."

The royal family released a rare photo of the couple in the castle grounds to mark his 99th birthday in June 2020.

The royal family sent their good wishes to Prince Philip on social media.

"Wishing a very happy 99th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!" the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote on Twitter, alongside photos of Philip with both William and Middleton.

Wishing a very happy 99th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh! pic.twitter.com/LGrRPjezkS — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 10, 2020

Philip and the Queen marked their 72nd wedding anniversary in November 2020.

They married shortly after World War II, in which he served as a member of the Royal Navy. In addition to a lifetime standing by the Queen's side, he went on to serve as a figurehead for charity organizations like the World Wide Fund for Nature.

The royal lived a relatively quiet life since retiring from royal duties in 2017.

He only appeared in public a handful of times since stepping back. He attended the royal wedding of the Queen's second cousin, Lady Gabriella, in 2019.

He was also the first royal to meet Harry and Meghan's new son, baby Archie, after accidentally "bumping into" the couple at Windsor Castle on the day of the couple's photo call with the press.

Receive a daily news update on your cellphone. Or get the best of our site emailed to you

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.