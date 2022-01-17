The UK's Prince Charles ignored a reporter who asked him about Prince Andrew on Friday.

The palace announced on Thursday that Andrew will lose his military titles.

Charles was reportedly "instrumental" in the decision.

The Prince of Wales ignored a reporter's question about Prince Andrew the day after he was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages.

Buckingham Palace announced on Thursday that Andrew would face a sexual-assault lawsuit as a "private citizen."

On Friday, James Matthews, the Scotland bureau chief for Sky News, posted a video on Twitter of Prince Charles on a walk in Aberdeenshire.

"Your Royal Highness, can I ask your view on your brother's position, Prince Andrew?" How do you view it?" Matthews can be heard asking the prince.

Instead of answering the question, Charles continued walking and could be seen shaking hands with several people, who all appear to ignore Matthews.

Virginia Giuffre Roberts filed a lawsuit against Andrew in August, accusing him of sexual assault.

Giuffre alleges that Jeffrey Epstein forced her to have sex with Andrew in his New York mansion, in London, and on Epstein's private island in the US Virgin Islands in 2001 when she was 17.

"With The Queen's approval and agreement, The Duke of York's military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen," a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said in a statement sent to Insider. "The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen."

Andrew will no longer use his HRH title in any official capacity, a royal source told Insider.

A palace spokesperson told Insider in 2019 that it is "emphatically denied that The Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with Virginia Roberts."

Charles and Prince William were "instrumental" in the initial palace discussions about Andrew's removal from royal status, according to a report by the Daily Mail.

"This is about the survival of the institution at all costs. Always has been and always will be," a senior royal source told the outlet.

Representatives for Clarence House, Prince Andrew, and James Matthews did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.