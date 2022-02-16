A total of 15 Ankole cattle belonging to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Ntaba Nyoni farm will be auctioned on 5 March.

Ramaphosa’s cattle fetched almost R3 million at the last auction in 2021.

The most sought-after lots in the upcoming auction include those from the Tshinakaho and Diambo line.

Boran and Bonsmara cattle from Ntaba Nyoni will also be on offer.

Ntaba Nyoni farm in Mpumalanga, owned by President Cyril Ramaphosa, will hold its annual auction on 5 March, with 15 sought-after Ankole cattle on offer.

President Ramaphosa is the biggest Ankole farmer in South Africa. His expansive Ankole heard, renowned for their massive horns and regal stature, occupy the 5,100-hectare farm near eManzana.

Ramaphosa’s cattle have regularly fetched high prices at auction. At a previous auction in 2021, an Ankole bull from Ntaba Nyoni, with horns stretching almost 90cm, sold for R700,000. The sale of Ramaphosa’s cattle generated R2.7 million, accounting for more than a quarter of the National Ankole Auction’s total value.

The upcoming Ntaba Nyoni annual auction, to be held at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala Wildlife game reserve in Limpopo, will feature Ankole, Boran and Bonsmara cattle.

A total of 15 Ankole cattle – six bulls and nine cows – will be auctioned along with six embryo lots.

“With the Ankole breed, the Tshinakaho line is the most sought-after line followed by Diambo,” Jessica Phathela, Ntaba Nyoni’s stud manager, told Business Insider South Africa. “Lot 4, 5, and 6 will sell very well.”

Lot 4 is Zaria – “the best daughter of Diambo” – a three-year-old Ankole cow in calf sired by Tshena, which Ntaba Nyoni describes as “one of our most outstanding breeding bulls.” Zaria has a horn base of 50cm.

Abuja, touted as a “carbon genetic copy of Diambo”, is the three-year-old breeding bull in Lot 5.

The two-month pregnant Cinderella, Lot 6, is sired by the Tshinakaho, “the most majestic Ankole bull to walk the grazing fields of South Africa”. Cinderella’s inherited colours set her apart from all other mottled heifers in the country.

“With Borans, we have lot 5, Malaika, and her bull calf sired by Jameson [which sold for] R500,000 [in 2019],” said Phathela.

“With the Bonsmara, we have NBON 18-001, in calf to an UP-George bull that was sold in 2021 for R1.5 million."

