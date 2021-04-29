Prancer the Chihuahua has been adopted after an ad comparing him to a "Chucky doll" went viral.

Ariel Davis told Today that he reminded her of the dog she gave up due to her addiction struggle.

"It just felt like a perfect match … and the rest is history," said Davis.

Prancer the Chihuahua has found a permanent home after a brutally honest ad was posted by his foster owner and began trending on Twitter.

Ariel Davis, a 36-year-old woman from New Haven, Connecticut, told Today that she came across the amusing ad describing him as a "Chucky doll in a dog's body" on Facebook and was struck by Prancer's story.

She sent a heartfelt email to Second Chance Adoption Center in New Jersey sharing her story and asking to adopt him.

"I had a dog that I adopted probably about seven years ago and I raised him from a puppy and he was a Chihuahua/Jack Russel Terrier mix," Davis told Today on Monday.

"He had a lot of the same qualities as Prancer, he was a little neurotic and he barked a lot and he didn't work well with other people and other animals," she said. "I spent a lot of time working with him and understanding his personality and learning about myself through him."

Davis also told the publication that she had to give up this dog when she sought help for her marijuana addiction a few years ago, but after three years of sobriety, she is now in a position where she can once again take on the responsibility of a pet.

"I read the article, I connected to it, and I was like you know what, why not? I'll just send them an email. What's the worst that could happen?" she said.

The original ad was posted on Facebook by Tyfanee Fortuna in early April, and quickly received viral attention after the post described Prancer as a "demonic" dog who embodies a "traumatized Victorian child."

Insider's Joey Hadden previously reported that the dog had not received any adoption offers in several months, but after the advertisement received over 50,000 reactions on Facebook, offers began to pour in.

It was also picked up by Twitter user @HLMongoose who received close to 300,000 likes and thousands of replies after sharing the ad.

This is the best thing Iâ€™ve read in awhile. pic.twitter.com/rdn3X6GeWH — Hot Little Mongoose (@HLMongoose) April 9, 2021

The ad also noted that there was not "a very big market for neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins."

Davis told Today that she felt able to tick all of the boxes for Prancer's needs, saying: "I'm a single woman, I'm a single lesbian, I live with another woman, I don't have any men in my life, I work in a women's rehab, I don't have any other animals. It just felt like a perfect match … and the rest is history."

After meeting up with Prancer in New Jersey and charming him with his favorite food, he took to Davis quickly and went home with her that day. Prancer has now been in his new forever home for just over a week and is settling in well.

Prancer is also helping Davis step out of her comfort zone. "I'm a homebody, too. I'd rather stay home than socialize, but he's helped me get out of the house actually and we go on walks," Davis told Today.

She has now created an Instagram page so that fans of Prancer can keep up with his antics as he gets accustomed to his new home.

Davis did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.