The insurance and investment group PPS has been hit by a cyber attack.

An independent forensic investigation has not found any evidence that client data is in danger.

But its services have been interrupted over the past week.

After experiencing system outages over the past week, the company confirmed to Netwerk24 that it has been the victim of a malicious cyber attack.

PPS says an independent forensic investigation into the interruptions over the past week has not found any evidence that data has been in danger.

The group's IT experts are now focusing on restoring its systems.

PPS informed its 150,000 members over the weekend of the attack, and told Netwerk24 that it regrets the delays that some members are currently experiencing.

On social media, clients have been complaining of systems being offline for several days:

@PPS_SA Can someone at PPS please tell me why I cannot see my investments and why I cannot contact PPS or get any response to my emails, before I take to social media on this!?IT HAS been 3 days now. — Mike Brice (@MGoomail) March 12, 2021

@PPS_SA Get systems operational again! 3 days down? — CrunchyVine (@CrunchyVine) March 10, 2021

A number of South African companies have fallen victim to cyber attacks in recent months.

Momentum Metropolitan warned its clients in August last year that hackers accessed data at one of its subsidiaries, while Life Healthcare was also hit by a "criminal attack" on its IT systems last year

PPS offers insurance, investment and healthcare products exclusively to graduate professionals with an honours level or higher qualification.







