The post-lockdown rules now in effect, including hugging at schools and closed border posts

South Africa is no longer in a state of disaster on Covid-19, but three sets of rules remain for at least another month.

They require the use of masks outdoors, limit the size of gatherings, and set entry requirements for those travelling from abroad.

The rules mean you don't have to wear a mask outdoors, but then you can't hug anyone – unless you are on school grounds.

Children under six don't have to wear a mask at all.

The border posts closed during the pandemic remain closed, at least for now.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

On Monday night, co-operative governance minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma terminated South Africa's national state of disaster on Covid-19, fulfilling the promise made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in an address to the nation just hours before.

In a notice in the Government Gazette, Dlamini Zuma said she and Cabinet had "considered the current situation and the steps taken to augment existing legislation and contingency arrangements", and decided the state of disaster could end, after two years and 20 days.

She simultaneously repealed government's main set of coronavirus regulations, created in April 2020 and updated 45 times since then, except for six sets of provisions, dealing with:

masks

gatherings

international travel

the R350 Social Relief of Distress grant

extended validity for driving licences, and

the Covid-19 Vaccine Injury No-Fault Compensation Scheme

The compensation scheme is due to run until the ministers of finance and health agree it should end, but not before all claims have been finalised. The other five sets of rules will lapse automatically on 4 May, Dlamini Zuma said.

By that time, new regulations are due to be in place that draw their power from legislation that deals with notifiable diseases, rather than disasters. A draft of those rules keeps masks mandatory in public indoor spaces.

See also | Face masks will not go away with the end of the state of disaster, under new draft rules

Shortly before ending the state of disaster, Dlamini Zuma gazetted a final update to the lockdown rules, tweaking those that will now remain in place for the next month.

These are the last lockdown rules now in force in South Africa, as updated on Monday night.

You'll have to hug on school grounds if you want to do it without a mask

Masks remain defined as anything appropriate that covers the nose and mouth. They are mandatory for any indoor public space, including public transport, except for children under the age of six.

Employers are required to enforce mask-wearing.

Masks are not required anywhere outdoors – as long as you stay at least one metre away from other people.

That one-metre rule is waived for "the school environment", and not just for school children. So if you want to hug someone, outdoors and without a mask, you can do it on school grounds, but nowhere else.

Gatherings are limited to 2,000 people, unless vaccine or test results are checked

No gatherings are forbidden anymore, and an unlimited number of people can get together under the right circumstances.

Venues may be filled up to 50% of normal capacity as long as everyone who enters shows either a vaccine certificate, or proof of a Covid-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before. That does not have to be a PCR test; anything "recognised by the World Health Organisation" will do.

If entry is not conditional on showing a vaccine certificate or test, then events are limited to a maximum of 1,000 people indoors or 2,000 people outdoors, if the venue is big enough to host double that number of people under normal circumstances.

Border posts remain restricted, with no provision for rapid testing

On Monday night, Ramaphosa said that travellers who arrive in South Africa with neither a vaccine certificate nor a negative test result would be given a rapid antigen test, and made to quarantine if they tested positive.

No such provision appears in the newly updated regulations.

Instead, there are two options if you want to enter SA: show a vaccine certificate, or show a negative Covid-19 test no older than 72 hours, and recognised by the World Health Organisation.

Under the updated rules, 32 land border posts remain closed for now, and flyers may only enter SA at OR Tambo, Cape Town International, King Shaka, Lanseria, and the Kruger Mpumalanga airports.

There are no specific requirements for outbound travellers, other than that they must comply with the rules for their destination.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.