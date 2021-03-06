Porsche's new Taycan Cross Turismo EV has two matching e-bikes.

The Porsche eBike Sport is for the street and the eBike Cross is for rougher terrain.

The bikes cost $10,700 (R164,398) and $8,549 (R131,349), respectively.

Alongside Thursday's Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV launch, Porsche gave us two other electrified offerings: a pair of e-bikes that complement the car.

The first is the Porsche eBike Sport that's intended for the road. A Shimano EP8 motor propels you up to speeds of about 16 mph. The second is the Porsche eBike Cross, meant for rougher terrain. It also uses a Shimano motor and has big, heat-resistant brake discs and ergonomically designed handlebars.

The bikes will go on sale this spring. The eBike Sport will cost $10,700 (R164,398) and the eBike Cross will cost $8,549 (R131,349).

