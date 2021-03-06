Porsche eBikes.
  • Porsche's new Taycan Cross Turismo EV has two matching e-bikes.
  • The Porsche eBike Sport is for the street and the eBike Cross is for rougher terrain.
  • The bikes cost $10,700 (R164,398) and $8,549 (R131,349), respectively.
Alongside Thursday's Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo EV launch, Porsche gave us two other electrified offerings: a pair of e-bikes that complement the car.

The first is the Porsche eBike Sport that's intended for the road. A Shimano EP8 motor propels you up to speeds of about 16 mph. The second is the Porsche eBike Cross, meant for rougher terrain. It also uses a Shimano motor and has big, heat-resistant brake discs and ergonomically designed handlebars.

The bikes will go on sale this spring. The eBike Sport will cost $10,700 (R164,398) and the eBike Cross will cost $8,549 (R131,349).

Porsche eBikes.

It developed a special carrier for the car that has a payload of 110 pounds.

Porsche eBikes.

The carrier fits two e-bikes and you can still open the trunk with it installed.

Porsche eBikes.

The first is the eBike Cross.

Porsche eBike Cross.

It's the one meant for the countryside and rougher terrain.

Porsche eBike Cross.

It uses a motor from Shimano.

Porsche eBike Cross.

There's a Fox rear suspension system.

Porsche eBike Cross.

The eBike Cross has a full-suspension carbon frame.

Porsche eBike Cross.

The handlebars were ergonomically designed.

Porsche eBike Cross.

The Magura brakes have big, heat-resistant brake discs.

Porsche eBike Cross.

The Crankbrothers Highline seat is hydraulically adjustable.

Porsche eBike Cross.

The e-bike can also apparently change gear quickly thanks to its Shimano XT 12-fold mechanical shifting system.

Porsche eBike Cross.

This is the power button.

Porsche eBike Cross.

The second bike is the Porsche eBike Sport.

Porsche eBike Sport.

This is the one for roads.

Porsche eBike Sport.

It, too, has Fox rear suspension.

Porsche eBike Sport.

The front light is an M99 LED from Supernova, a lighting company.

Porsche eBike Sport.

There's an integrated rear light, too.

Porsche eBike Sport.

The Shimano EP8 motor can propel you up to speeds of about 16 mph.

Porsche eBike Sport.

The eBike Sport also uses Magura brakes.

Porsche eBike Sport.

Both bikes were the result of a collaboration with Rotwild, an e-bike company. They are built in Germany.

Porsche eBike Sport.

The bikes have a weight capacity of 264 pounds for passenger and baggage combined.

Porsche eBike Sport.

The carbon wheels were inspired by the Taycan's roofline.

Porsche eBikes.

The bikes come in sizes Small, Medium, and Large.

Porsche eBikes.

In Medium, the eBike Sport weighs 47 pounds and the eBike Cross weighs 48 pounds.

Porsche eBike Sport.

Available this spring, the Medium-sized eBike Sport will cost $10,700 (R164,398) and the Medium-sized eBike Cross will cost $8,549 (R131,349).

Porsche eBikes.

