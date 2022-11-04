We just learnt why South Africans use so much porn: because it makes them happy

South Africa consumes more porn than most countries, but there hasn't been much information available in the past about who uses it and why.

Now, doctoral research by Wits University academic Yolo Koba, who surveyed 676 porn fans and did 25 in-depth interviews, sheds light on the topic.

Porn aids masturbation, relieves stress and sends us to sleep, the research showed, but most people said it simply makes them happy.

It’s the weekend, and for many South Africans that means it’s time to get their hands on some pornography.

Porn consumption rockets on Fridays and Saturdays, according to new research into who uses porn, when and where they consume it (and with whom), and why they like it.

In annual reports by Pornhub, South Africa has often featured among the countries that use porn the most, though in 2019 - the last year for which stats available - it slipped out of the top 20 to 24th position.

But detailed information about how all that porn is consumed was not available until the release of the results of Wits University’s Yolo Koba's doctoral research last week.

Almost 700 people completed Koba’s online survey, and then he spent 19 hours in interviews with 25 people who agreed to tell him more about their porn habits.

Key findings show that porn use dips dramatically when people reach their 40s, it is nearly always consumed at home and alone, and the most popular reason for using it is as a masturbation aid.

But the interviews with three women and 22 men – most of them in long-term relationships – show that “porn consumption is a highly individualised form of sexual cruising”, Koba wrote in the latest edition of the journal Communicatio.

'It's the warm-up'

A 22-year-old KwaZulu-Natal security guard, for example, said he uses porn to get women who visit him “warmed up”.

The man said: “Porn actually takes someone to another dimension. I just play it, then I ignore her. I do my stuff, then definitely, sure, when I come back, her world will be changed … because … she will be like touching you. That’s why porn plays a very serious role in my life.”

A 25-year-old woman told Koba the decision to watch porn with her long-term partner “depends on how adventurous [they] wanna get that day” and how much time they have.

“Sometimes … we wanna make love but, dude, we have to be up at six o’clock in the morning,” she said. “So it’s like ... 15 minutes in and out, everybody’s happy, go to bed.

“Then there’s the long session at Saturday night: Fine, we can go on for hours … then we can explore and play and stuff.”

The woman told Koba she also uses porn as a masturbation aid, and it can involve periods ranging from five minutes to 30. “It’s how much time do I have … Do I want to get this over and done with quickly? Am I supposed to be somewhere in the next hour? But I am really, really horny right now!”

People who say they use porn as a masturbation aid are sometimes giving a superficial answer, says Koba, because what they actually want is a remedy for stress, anxiety or unhappiness.

A 29-year-old unemployed man who is engaged said: “If my bank account is OK, I don’t have any stress, I am happy, my family is OK, my love life is OK, then I don’t need porn.”

A similar sentiment was expressed by a 31-year-old single man from Soweto, who said porn brings back “something inside of me … it makes me want to engage in life again. When I feel like things are going well … there’s no need for me to watch porn because I feel like I’m in charge.”

Porn makes people happy

What it boils down to, Koba says, is that porn makes people happy. More than half his survey group said they frequently feel happy after consuming porn, and another third said they occasionally feel happy.

“Pornography is both a pleasure and a function, perhaps a pleasure with a function,” says Koba. “Porn is consumed to aid sleep, to alleviate stress, to feel happy, to ward off boredom, and to feel ‘alive’.

“When we consider the bio-chemical mechanisms of sexual arousal, it becomes clear how porn can result in such psychological benefits. Porn is able to be a masturbation aid, a stress remedy, a sleep sedative and an energy stimulant, precisely because it emulates the corporeal effects of sex, which bio-chemically animate people in all these ways.

“It is this malleable proficiency of porn that allows consumers to use it as anything they need when they need. Its adaptable, polymorphous nature, coupled with variances in people’s personal and sexual desires, means porn takes on many different roles and functions in the lives of consumers.”

Koba, the head of film and television at the Wits School of Arts, says his work on “the functions of pornography in SA” fills a gap because most local research on porn tends to dwell on legal issues. But it doesn’t paint a complete picture, he says, because 43% of his respondents were white – a function of greater internet access.

Nevertheless, the top six reasons that emerged for using porn were as a masturbation aid, to relieve sexual frustration, to pass time when bored, to learn new sexual techniques, to relieve stress and to satisfy sexual curiosity.

A 63-year-old man told Koba that he once watched porn with his wife and enjoyed it. “It was different because I could see her reaction and I could tell mine as well. I could see we were being aroused in the same way. It was quite enjoyable and led to proper copulation.”

But the man said they never repeated the experiment. “I prefer to keep it to myself for now. I can get really selfish with it”

Koba says: “He may very well be articulating his perceived right to feel privately uninhibited to imbibe the erotic possibilities and fantasies bespoken through porn. Porn is clearly the aphrodisiac of self-pleasuring.”

For couples, though, porn is a form of “sexual adventuring, an attempt at not only feeling differently, but also enhancing and improving a couple’s sexual pleasure.

“In this way, porn acts as a type of sexual therapy, an unofficial bedroom sexologist who knows more than the couple and can coach the couple into something sexually transcendent.”



