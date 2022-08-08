The SAPS needs new air hostesses. Duties will include cleaning the VIP lounge.

The SA Police Service has two open "airhostess" positions with its air wing, based in Wonderboom.

The successful applicants will take up a position as sergeants, but with the duties typically undertaken by a flight attendant.

The job pays a bit under R20,000 per month, at a time when qualified cabin crew are in huge demand.

The roles include reassuring passengers, and keeping the VIP lounge stocked with beverages.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) needs two "airhostess" based at its air wing base at Wonderboom airport outside Pretoria, it said on Monday.

The successful applicants will simultaneously be sergeants in the police force and be expected to perform pretty much the duties of any commercial flight attendant, a job description shows.

Although the job is advertised using the gendered term, which dates from a time when flight attendants were nearly universally women, being female is not listed among the prerequisites.

The job does come with a restriction on appearance: applicants must not have "tattoos which will be visible when wearing summer uniform" – a typical requirement for members of the police service, and sometimes for flight crew too.

Applicants must hold a valid licence to operate as cabin crew in South Africa.

The jobs pay a total of just under R20,000, at a time when local (and foreign) airlines are scrambling for crew to operate flights.

The hostesses must be South African citizens licensed to drive, and may not have criminal records or pending disciplinary proceedings.

They must also be "medically and physically fit", work well under pressure, and be both"compassionate and caring" and "confident and responsible".

The list of duties includes those often required of flight attendants: checking safety equipment, getting passengers to their seats, and communicating with passengers on behalf of the captain.

The hostesses will also be tasked with "[e]nsuring that the VIP lounge is clean and tidy and also ensure that there are enough beverages", said the SAPS.

High-ranking government officials – and, on previous occasions, members of the Gupta family – are protected by a special police unit, which also handles their transport.

Exactly how much is spent on such government VIP protection is not always and entirely clear, because a wide range of government departments and employees are roped into providing associated services.

The SAPS air wing is best known for its fleet of helicopters, which are often seen supporting ground units during protests and marches.







