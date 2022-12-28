From Andrew Tate to Kanye West, these were the most polarising people on the internet in 2022

Andrew Tate rocketed to viral fame and made headlines out of nowhere halfway through the year for his bombastic comments and sexist claims. The kickboxer-turned-influencer became an icon in the "manosphere" and was known for his male-oriented "self-help" tips advising people how to get rich and be successful.

Tate was frequently accused of misogyny for specific clips of his that went viral, like a video where he said he needed authority over women and another where he said female self-defense is "bullshit" and that women couldn't defend themselves. One university professor called Tate a "one-stop hate shop."

The growing backlash vaulted him further into the spotlight. He made appearances on multiple popular podcasts with influencers like the YouTube prank group NELK and Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy.

Tate was eventually banned from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter in August, although he was recently unbanned from the latter after Elon Musk took over the platform.

Tate's content proliferated most on TikTok, where an army of his fans reposted his content and spammed his name in the comment sections of videos, helping boost his notoriety. Despite his ban, Tate's content continued to circulate on the platform thanks to a persistent network of fan accounts with tens of thousands of followers uploading his videos.

Many of the fan accounts encouraged viewers to join "Hustler's University," a training program created by Tate that offered subscribers tips and lessons if they paid $49 a month to join. Critics accused the project of being a scam because they said it employed MLM-like tactics to coerce new members into joining, since they would receive a slice of money if someone signed up through an affiliate link.