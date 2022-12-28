From Andrew Tate to Kanye West, these were the most polarising people on the internet in 2022

- This past year wasn't all hearts and flowers — there were plenty of controversial figures, too.
- Our list of 2022's most polarising figures includes celebs like Will Smith, Johnny Depp, and Kanye West.
- But it also features internet figures who sparked discourse, like Andrew Tate and Ned Fulmer.
2022 felt like a never-ending cycle of influencer drama, celebrity controversies, high-profile litigation, and often infuriating social media discourse. To recap the year, Insider put together an alphabetically-sorted list of 12 of the most polarising figures who we couldn't stop hearing about, spanning entertainment stars like Will Smith and Ye to influencers such as Amouranth and Andrew Tate.
Amber Heard and Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard — and her subsequent counterclaim — was one of the most highly publicised and intensely discussed pieces of litigation this year.
An entire subgenre of TikTokers and internet influencers rose to prominence covering the trial, while a wave of creators gained traction making fancams and compilations in support of Depp or mocking Heard. The internet and influencers responded to the trial overwhelmingly in support of Depp, and the "Justice for Johnny Depp" TikTok hashtag amassed over 21 billion views. Many people shared clips closely dissecting aspects of the case and the trial.
The trial lasted two months and put for the claim that Heard had defamed Depp and ruined his reputation by alleging she was the victim of abuse in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. The jury ruled largely in favor of Depp, awarding him over $10 million in damages.Misinformation swarmed across the internet, with a seemingly endless amount of baseless theories, takes, and memes related to Depp and Heard to be found online, and creators profited from taking a hard line in the case.
Twitch streamer and YouTuber Amouranth
Amouranth has revealed that she has a husband, along with revealing his abuse
He has threatened to kill her dogs, take all their money, and forced her to stream.
Amouranth's revelations drew a massive wave of support from fans, fellow Twitch streamers, and influencers like Valkyrae and Ethan Klein, who rallied around her.
But there was also a smaller surge of backlash from a mostly male contingent who were upset she had never publicly mentioned her husband. The YouTuber Keemstar sparked derision for a now-deleted tweet accusing her of scamming her fans.
Amouranth has since returned to streaming on Twitch, which she joined in 2016. She initially became known through cosplay content and then "hot tub" streams, a type of stream where creators chill in an inflatable pool and converse with their audience. She also has a large following on OnlyFans, with over 1 million likes.
In the aftermath of the allegations, Insider spoke with multiple women in the streaming and digital modeling realms who said behind-the-scenes exploitation is common and often goes unaddressed in these industries.
Misogynist provocateur Andrew Tate
Andrew Tate rocketed to viral fame and made headlines out of nowhere halfway through the year for his bombastic comments and sexist claims. The kickboxer-turned-influencer became an icon in the "manosphere" and was known for his male-oriented "self-help" tips advising people how to get rich and be successful.
Tate was frequently accused of misogyny for specific clips of his that went viral, like a video where he said he needed authority over women and another where he said female self-defense is "bullshit" and that women couldn't defend themselves. One university professor called Tate a "one-stop hate shop."
The growing backlash vaulted him further into the spotlight. He made appearances on multiple popular podcasts with influencers like the YouTube prank group NELK and Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy.
Tate was eventually banned from Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter in August, although he was recently unbanned from the latter after Elon Musk took over the platform.
Tate's content proliferated most on TikTok, where an army of his fans reposted his content and spammed his name in the comment sections of videos, helping boost his notoriety. Despite his ban, Tate's content continued to circulate on the platform thanks to a persistent network of fan accounts with tens of thousands of followers uploading his videos.
Many of the fan accounts encouraged viewers to join "Hustler's University," a training program created by Tate that offered subscribers tips and lessons if they paid $49 a month to join. Critics accused the project of being a scam because they said it employed MLM-like tactics to coerce new members into joining, since they would receive a slice of money if someone signed up through an affiliate link.
Gaming streamer Dream
The trajectory of Dream shows that in the digital creator realm, anonymity can be a blessing.
After creating content without showing his face for six years, the massive Minecrafter – whose first name is Clay, last name undisclosed – revealed his face for the first time in October to a curious public.
The results have been mixed. Initially, Dream was met with fanfare, with 1.2 million people viewing the reveal video live and an uproarious reception at TwitchCon, where he made his first in-person convention appearance.
After the reveal, grooming allegations were levied against Dream by two different women, who said he sent inappropriate messages when they were underage. He denied the allegations, stating that he engaged in friendly conversation with two women who claimed to be 18 at the time.
"Any attempt to equate these messages to grooming is not only disgusting but is insulting to victims who actually experienced grooming and still have trauma as a result," he wrote.
Twitter's Twit-in-Chief Elon Musk
In 2022, the social media platform Twitter was bought by Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO and richest man in the world. The $44 billion acquisition, first accepted in April by the company's board of directors, concluded at the tail end of October after a protracted, tumultuous legal saga.
Musk's buyout drew both cheers and condemnations. The decision thrilled previously banned far-right users who speculated that they might now be allowed back on the platform under Musk's purported prioritization of "free speech," while researchers grew concerned about the potential increase of baseless conspiracy theories on the platform.
Nearly immediately after Musk's takeover, the website saw a spike in hateful language on the platform, and an organized network of users began spreading anti-Semitic content. An atmosphere of chaos continued as Musk announced massive company layoffs and then pardoned a slew of banned accounts, including former President Donald Trump, who was suspended after the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Musk has been criticized for his loose policies toward hate speech, and incited outrage after he shared a link to an article published by a website known for propagating false claims only days into the acquisition.
Musk has made numerous headlines for non-Twitter stories as well, including his now-ended highly-publicized relationship with the musician Grimes and his comments about the need for higher birth rates and population growth.
YouTuber and former Vine star Gabbie Hanna
The YouTuber Gabbie Hanna has been open about her mental health issues, including bipolar disorder and autism diagnoses, though they appeared to reach a crescendo earlier this year.
In September, Hanna posted more than 100 erratic TikTok videos over the course of 24 hours, which culminated in a police wellness check. During the TikTok streak, Hanna made comments some considered racist and transphobic. She also invited a stranger into her home, Nick Pfeifer, who filmed the events on TikTok before Hanna booted him from her property. She later attributed the events to a manic episode.
Hanna, who rose to fame on Vine and subsequently became a tangential Vlog Squad member beloved for her storytime videos on YouTube, has managed to stay relevant for many years, including highly-viewed forays into music.
But amid a series of feuds with fellow creators -- including Trisha Paytas, Angelika Oles, and Jess Smiles -- Hanna's content has subsequently undergone a more frenetic and philosophical bent, with a focus on painting and music.
Twitch streamer Keffals
Former "Try Guy" Ned Fulmer
West Elm Caleb
Actor (and slapper) Will Smith
