15m ago

Polish residents said they heard a loud 'whoosh' right before a missile killed 2 farmers in a field

Business Insider US
Matthew Loh ,
A civilian car is turned back by police officers standing by a check point as permitted cars are allowed to cross into the crime scene on November 16, 2022 in Przewodow, Poland.
A civilian car is turned back by police officers standing by a check point as permitted cars are allowed to cross into the crime scene on November 16, 2022 in Przewodow, Poland.
Omar Marques/Getty Images
  • Village residents said the two Polish citizens killed by a missile on Tuesday were farmers.
  • Unverified photos circulating on social media appear to show a crater and destroyed farm equipment.
  • Poland said the missile was Russian-made, and is considering invoking NATO's Article 4.
Residents of the Polish village of Przewodów said they heard a loud "whoosh" just before a missile killed two Polish citizens on Tuesday, according to CNN.

The two people killed were farmers working in a field, said CNN's Matthew Chance, who spoke with village residents familiar with the pair.

The explosion rattled the windows of a local school, which was largely empty as schoolchildren had already gone home, Chance said, citing the school's caretaker.

Photos circulating on social media appear to show a large crater and destroyed farm equipment near Przewodów. Insider could not independently verify when or where the photos were taken.

The Polish Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that a "Russian-made missile fell" into the region, and has summoned the Russian ambassador to provide an explanation.

The incident followed Ukrainian reports that Russia launched a wave of 90 missiles targeting Ukrainian energy sites that day.

The Russian Defense Ministry has denied allegations that its missiles struck Poland, saying that it launched no attacks on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish border, per the TASS news agency. The ministry called Poland's statements "a deliberate provocation," according to TASS.

Poland, a NATO member, has yet to say if it's determined where the missile was fired from, or why it fell on Przewodów.

However, the country is considering invoking Article 4 of the NATO military alliance treaty, said Polish government spokesperson Piotr Muller, per Reuters.

"A moment ago we decided to verify whether there are grounds to launch procedures under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty," Muller said, according to Reuters.

Article 4 allows any NATO member nation to consult the rest of the alliance on issues of territorial integrity, political independence, or national security. Invoking Article 4 does not guarantee military action from NATO, but at the very least introduces serious discussion among member states of retaliation or countering a threat.

NATO's Article 5, on the other hand, is the principle that an attack on one member is an attack on all NATO nations. If it is invoked by a nation that claims to be under direct attack, all members are obligated to assist the ally, including through the deployment of armed forces.

