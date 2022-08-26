Plant-based foods group hopes interdict gives SA govt time to reconsider ban – but ready to fight

South Africa's Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development wants to ban plant-based foods that use product names associated with processed meats.

It instructed the Food Safety Agency to seize plant-based burgers, sausages, nuggets, and mince from shelves across the country.

These seizures, which were due to start on Monday, were halted by a last-minute court interdict.

Food awareness organisation ProVeg says the interdict should give government time to reconsider and revise its harmful position.

But, at the same time, ProVeg, together with other stakeholders in the plant-based sector, is also preparing to battle it out in court.

The DALRRD, citing the Agricultural Product Standards (APS) Act, had instructed South Africa's Food Safety Agency to seize meat analogues that use "product names prescribed and reserved for processed meat products."

The Food Safety Agency, in a notice published last week, reaffirmed its commitment to "seize any meat analogue products presented for sale" in South Africa "which are using the product names prescribed for processed meat products."

These seizures were due to start on Monday. But plant-based foods targeted by the Food Safety Agency have remained on shelves and will not be seized, at least not immediately, thanks to a last-minute interim interdict granted by the Johannesburg High Court on Friday.

"ProVeg hopes that the interdict would allow the department [DALRRD] to reconsider its decision," Arleen Nel, ProVeg South Africa's communications manager, told Business Insider SA.

"We still believe the best and only way this will be resolved will be by industry-wide discussions and the drafting of new and appropriate regulations. This remains our main goal and focus. The way this matter is playing out now only costs those involved a lot of money and time, including that of South African taxpayers."

ProVeg, which aims to transform the global food system by replacing conventional animal-based products with plant-based and cultured alternatives, has been especially critical of the government's proposed ban and seizure policy.

The government's war on plant-based foods with familiar "meaty" labels would harm local manufacturers, leading to job losses and harm to consumers.

"Although a lot of the media attention has focussed on higher-end meat analogues and the companies that make them, this issue is so much bigger than that. The impact of this action would be felt by local manufacturers of other vegetarian products like butternut and beetroot burgers that do not even attempt to replicate the taste and texture of meat," explained Nel.

"It will also affect the growing number of new consumers who are taking an interest in these products. We have also yet to see an impact assessment of how these seizures would impact these individuals."

ProVeg denies the DALRRD's claim that stakeholders in the plant-based sector were consulted on the development of the APS Act.

"Although there were consultations on the processed meat act, there was no consultation that touched on plant-based meat alternatives," said Nel.

"The department's initial actions threaten job security and put financial pressure on companies that will, in some cases, be passed on to consumers. Nothing about this action protects consumers."

The APS' "scope of regulations" amended in 2019 specifically excludes canned meat products, fresh or raw meat products, and meat analogue products or non-meat based products "that in general appearance, presentation, and intended use correspond to processed meat products."

Although ProVeg hopes that the interdict sends the DALRRD back to the drawing board and into meaningful consultation with stakeholders in the plant-based food sector, it is still preparing to fight, alongside others, in court.

"There will be an appeal on behalf of the industry in terms of Section 10 of the APS Act," said Nel.

"We cannot yet comment on who will lead the appeal process, but we hope that the department will reconsider its stance during this time in order to have formal, industry-wide discussions about new regulations for plant-based products."