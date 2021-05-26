The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in KZN wants to develop small-scale farmers into commercial farmers.

It is explicitly offering support to livestock farmers across the agriculture value chain.

Among its plans are to improve wool farming for small farmers and mentoring female farmers.

The Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in KwaZulu-Natal has plans to support farming production in the province - among its many goals, it wants to bolster livestock production.

In her third Budget Policy Speech, MEC Bongiwe Sithole-Moloi unveiled the department's R2.5 billion budget plans for the 2021/2022 financial year. She said they would focus support predominantly on livestock farming. Agriculture and Rural Development.

She said the department had developed a policy that aims to elevate small farmers and producers across agricultural value chains to increase the number of commercial farmers in the province.

It identified livestock as a crucial segment of agriculture that would aid economic recovery.

Here are the various interventions the department plans on:

Livestock Research

As part of its efforts to offer support to livestock farmers, the department is focusing on livestock research, training, and developing technology to encourage the sustainable farming of livestock and to provide specialist advice on livestock production. It's also developing the necessary technical requirements for growing the best pastures and genetic conservation of livestock.

On the animal health side, it has taken stock of more than 2,000 operational dip tanks and is servicing over 2.1 million cattle in the communal areas within KZN. In the rural areas, it is rehabilitating 544 dip tanks and is currently working on a new model for the maintenance and repair of dip tanks with livestock associations.

Livestock Production

The department plans to spend R110 million on 49 livestock value chain enterprises comprising 23 beef projects, 11 poultry projects, and 15 pig production projects.

It has made provision of R37 million, which will be used towards supplying dipping chemicals, vaccines, and other medicines for communal livestock farmers.

The department is also looking at supporting over 3,400 red meat producers.

The commercialisation of goat farming

One of its focus areas will also be on the commercialisation of goat farming to improve goat meat production, including related products.

The department will pilot the programme in five districts: Umkhanyakude, Umzinyathi, uThukela, King Cetshwayo, and Zululand.

"This intervention will assist in improving goat population through enhanced animal husbandry, nutrition, health, and market access," Sithole-Moloi said.

R3 million has been procured for veterinary medicines to kick start the programme, while an additional R5 million has been allocated for the programme's rollout.

About 750 goat caregivers will be deployed as part of dip tank assistance in the programme, and they will be capacitated through structured training programmes, the department said.

Communal beef improvement programme

Under the beef improvement programmes, the department has ambitions to improve the genetic potential of the communal beef herd where artificial insemination and bulls with superior genetics will be introduced.

"Through the programme, there will be selected beef heifers from the communal farmers which will be moved to a feedlot where they will be flushed and synchronised to prepare for artificial insemination," she said.

R10 million has been allocated for the commencement of the pilot programme in the Umkhanyakude, uThukela, and Harry Gwala districts.

The department expects this programme to create 300 jobs in the long term.

The wool improvement project

The wool improvement programme, which has already commenced, has been allocated R4.5million. Once successful, it's expected to unlock as much as R6 million in revenue per annum and support 274 farmers.

The wool project has a particular focus on the Harry Gwala District. Six shearing sheds are planned for the year and will provide a conducive environment for wool harvesting by small farmers.

Animal health

The department deployed 15 more Compulsory Community Service (CCS) vets during the current financial year; it added 20 in the previous year. This intervention ensures that farmers get access to affordable primary animal healthcare services.

Mentorship programme

For its mentorship programme, the department has set out a budget of R3.7 million. It will benefit 65 enterprises across KZN and 15 enterprises in the Mpofana Municipality.

The programme aims to integrate new entrants in the industry, mainly women and young subsistence farmers, with the objective to transform them into commercial farmers and agro-processing enterprises

Other plans by the department include setting up five mega-nurseries to produce seeds, seedlings, and fruit trees.

By the end of the current year, it plans to have three sweet potato farms fully operational. It has also resuscitated the uMhlabuyalingana Marula processing factory that will create 980 informal jobs.

Under its horticulture value chain, the department is working at maximising production in existing irrigation schemes and strengthening its support for mechanisation.

Fifteen horticulture-related projects have been planned and will cost the department R21 million.

