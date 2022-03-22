Pick n Pay unveiled vertical gardens at stores in Cape Town and Sandton on Tuesday.

These displays show how the retailer gets its lettuce and herbs for salads, but plants grown in-store aren't for sale.

Produce surrounding the display is sourced from a massive greenhouse outside Pretoria.

The CAN-Agri facility has more than 200 grow tubes, each holding 80 plants.

This vertical farming method, reliant almost entirely on natural light, uses 95% less water and 85% less fertiliser than conventional methods.

South African supermarket giant Pick n Pay is sourcing lettuce leaves and herbs from vertical farms. It has launched displays of these upright gardens in two flagship stores to show customers how its salads are grown.

Several varieties of lettuce and herbs, from basil to parsley, are being grown in six-metre-high tubes that stretch towards the top of a giant greenhouse outside Pretoria. It's here, at the high tech, hydroponic CAN-Agri facility that plants are grown for Pick n Pay's shelves.

A single CAN-Agri tower holds 80 plants. More than 200 of these tubes have the capacity to grow 384,000 plants, using 95% less water and 85% less fertiliser than conventional farming methods.

Unlike most indoor grow operations that rely on LED lighting, CAN-Agri's greenhouse allows natural sunlight to reach its growing stacks and only supplements with additional light when necessary.

Plants grown in this sun-fed, continuous closed-loop system make their way to Pick n Pay stores across South Africa.

To emphasise this sustainable, low carbon farming method that produces plants for Pick n Pay's salads, the retailer recently launched in-store replicas of the vertical gardens at its stores in Constantia Village in Cape Town and Nicol in Sandton Johannesburg.

Tuesday's launch unveiled growing cabinets in both stores, alongside the packaged plants produced at the CAN-Agri facility.

Unlike the actual growing tubes which deliver the plants for Pick n Pay's salads, these in-store displays are much smaller – with eight stacks holding 10 plants each – and use LED lighting exclusively.

The display cabinets are meant to give shoppers a glimpse into how the plants are grown. Plants produced in these in-store growing tubes aren't for sale and can't be picked.

"Understanding the provenance of our food is really important and having the opportunity to share this environmentally friendly way of delivering delicious, safe, and sustainable produce with our customers while they shop, is a huge opportunity," said Liz van Niekerk, head of produce and horticulture at Pick n Pay.

Despite customers not being able to buy directly from the in-store displays, the launch of Pick n Pay's grow towers coincides with the launch of a new range of products, pre-packed in punnets made from recycled plastic, supplied by CAN-Agri.

And while CAN-Agri's CEO Francois van der Merwe admits that trucking fresh produce down from the Gauteng facility to Cape Town is not the ideal set-up, he says that plans are already afoot to introduce a facility in the Western Cape. Localised facilities will further reduce the already-low carbon footprint associated with CAN-Agri's supply to Pick n Pay.

"This isn't the actual farm… it's just a display of what it is that we do on a larger scale," said van der Merwe at the launch of Pick n Pay's grow stacks at the Constantia Village store on Tuesday.

"For now, the product is brought to Cape Town, and it's not the best way to do it, to truck it all the way down here, but we will be putting a facility in the Western Cape as we build the business."

