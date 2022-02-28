Photos have emerged of Ukrainian civilians making Molotov cocktails, as petrol bombs are known there.

Employees at a local brewery have also switched from producing beer to making Molotov cocktails.

Last Friday, Ukraine's defense ministry called on citizens to make the bombs amid Russia's invasion.

For more stories, go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

Across Ukraine, citizens are heeding their government's call to build Molotov cocktails — as petrol bombs are known there — in an effort to defend their cities against Russia's invasion. "Make Molotov cocktails, neutralise the occupier!" Ukraine's defense ministry said in a tweet last Friday as Russian forces advanced on the capital city of Kyiv.

The National Guard of Ukraine also tweeted on Friday an infographic explaining how to make a Molotov cocktail.

Here are some scenes showing Ukrainians at work building the incendiary devices.