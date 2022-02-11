The conflict began in 2014 when armed men in military uniforms, who are said to be pro-Russian rebels, captured the Security Service of Ukraine headquarters in Sloviansk and the Interior Ministry in Donetsk.

The conflict in Donbas has left 13,000 people dead, including combatants in the trenches.

An estimated 75,000 soldiers are currently living in the trenches, which are located in what the BBC termed the "winter white wasteland" of Donbas region in southeastern Ukraine.

The region has strong cultural ties to Russia, as many Ukrainians living there are of Russian descent. But animosity between the two groups continues to grow.

"They are no longer our brothers," a Ukrainian soldier who lost his son to the conflict two years ago told Foreign Policy.

The mounting threat at the border has led to fears of a possible Russian invasion.