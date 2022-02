Hundreds of Ukrainian refugees crossed the border into Poland on Thursday.

The country said it would open nine reception centers along its border in anticipation of more arrivals.

Government officials believe one million Ukrainians could arrive in Poland in the coming weeks.

Hundreds of Ukrainians have begun crossing the country's western border into neighbouring Poland just hours after Russian forces launched an attack on Ukraine early Thursday morning.

Scenes from train stations and bus stops show crowds of travellers donning winter coats and carrying suitcases — many with young children in tow — marking the first wave of what European officials are warning could be an impending refugee crisis.

Ukrainian citizens fleeing the newfound war are flocking to Poland, whose inclusion in both the European Union and NATO offer an extra layer of security and support from military allies throughout Europe.

Fleeing Ukrainians described the hours-long wait to cross the border. Fleeing refugees told The Wall Street Journal that their journeys to Poland were long and arduous. At one border post, the outlet reported that multiple buses and minivans were crowded into a parking lot waiting to pick up Ukrainians moving on. "It's pure chaos here. All our buses are full," a bus driver told the newspaper. "This is just the beginning. People are panicking. Most of our customers are women with children and they are very afraid." Many are hoping to join relatives already in Poland. The country is home to more than one million Ukrainians. Government officials believe another one million Ukrainians could arrive in Poland in the coming weeks.

Photographers captured emotional scenes as the first wave of refugees arrived in Poland on Thursday.

Other neighbouring countries are also preparing to welcome scores of refugees. As Insider previously reported, Central Europe is bracing for a possible migrant crisis following Russia's violent invasion. Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, and the Czech Republic have all said they are making preparations.