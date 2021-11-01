A four-legged explorer has taken Istanbul's public transportation system by storm.

Boji, a commuting street dog, uses the city's trains, trams, and ferries every day.

Photographer Chris McGrath captured a series of Boji's adventures earlier this month.

An adventurous street dog has taken Istanbul - and the internet - by storm.

Meet Boji: a beautiful boy who has learned how to navigate Istanbul's vast public transportation network, sometimes traveling up to 30 kilometres a day using the city's subway, ferries, trains, and trams.

Boji first started getting attention about two months ago, according to Reuters.

"We noticed a dog using our metros and trains and he knows where to go. He knows where to get out," Aylin Erol, of Metro Istanbul, told the outlet. "It's like he has a purpose."

The dog prefers to travel in the middle part of the subway car, which is called "boji" in Turkish, which inspired transit officials to give the street pup his name.

Erol told Reuters that passengers frequently pose for photos with Boji, posting him across all social media platforms. Instagram and Twitter accounts bearing his name and photos have acquired more than 70,000 followers each.

Most days, Boji passes through at least 29 metro stations and takes at least two ferry rides. Data from his tracking device suggests that Boji prefers taking the city's historic tram lines, though he frequents the subway regularly as well. Since noticing Boji's movements, Istanbul Municipality officials have begun tracking the dog's commutes using a microchip and phone app. He has learned how to navigate the subway system. Boji knows exactly where to wait to catch his next ride. And he boards the train with the ease of his two-legged fellow passengers. Erol told Reuters that Boji respects the rules of Istanbul's public transit and waits for exiting passengers before boarding the train. Boji makes friends along his journeys. But when one adventure is over, Boji is off to the next. The dog has his sea legs firmly under him. Most of the time, Boji is active and alert during his travels. But even Boji can't resist the allure of a mid-ferry ride nap. Or a mid-subway ride nap... Or even a mid-tram ride rest. But the always-prompt Boji never misses his stop... Because there's always another adventure to be had. "You take the train and, suddenly, you see Boji. And look at him. He lies, just like this. You just smile and catch the moment, really," Erol told Reuters. "This is what Boji evokes for Istanbulites. He also reminds us that we can still enjoy Istanbul as we rush about."

