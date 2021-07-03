Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a drought emergency in 41 California counties, representing 30% of the state's population.

Reservoirs across the state are running dry.

Photographer Ted Soqui captured the dramatic "bathtub ring" at the San Gabriel Reservoir, just outside Los Angeles.

The three-mile-long (4.8 kilometre) San Gabriel Reservoir, nestled in the mountains above Los Angeles, is running dry.

California saw significantly less rain and snow this year, and drought conditions this summer have left much of the state increasingly parched.

Across California, many reservoirs and lakes are experiencing a "bathtub ring" phenomena: Declining water levels expose white rings around the edges of these bodies of water - the result of calcium carbonate and other minerals attached to the rock. The more rings that are visible, the lower the water level.

Photographs of the San Gabriel Reservoir offer a hint at how severe the drought could get in Southern California.

In May, California Governor Gavin Newsom expanded the state's emergency drought declaration to cover 41 counties, representing 30 percent of the state's population. The governor's office attributed the situation to especially hot temperatures brought on by climate change, as well as extremely dry mountaintop soil that absorbs water that would otherwise flow into the state's water collection systems.

"Extraordinarily warm temperatures in April and early May separate this critically dry year from all others on California record," the governor's office said in a statement.

The giant reservoirs in Northern California - Folsom Lake, Lake Oroville, and Shasta - are also seeing low water levels after less snow and rain runoff came down from the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Most of Los Angeles' water is pumped over the Tejon pass from northern California. The water from the San Gabriel reservoir, which holds more than 54 million cubic meters of water when full, mostly serves the San Gabriel Valley.

Significant rain and snow fall is not expected until November.

