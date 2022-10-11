Trending

40m ago

Photos provide glimpse of destruction from Russia's latest missile strikes on Ukrainian cities

Business Insider US
Lloyd Lee ,
  • Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes on Ukrainian cities on Monday morning.
  • Intersections, buildings, and homes were destroyed by Russia's latest strikes.
  • The State Emergency Service of Ukraine said that at least 14 were killed and 97 were injured.
Russia unleashed a series of deadly missile strikes across Ukrainian cities on Monday morning, including on the country's capital, Kyiv, where life had slowly returned to normal after the city went months without attacks.

It was the largest bombardment against Ukraine since the early days of Russia's invasion, according to The Associated Press, hitting at least 14 regions. 

President Vladimir Putin said in televised remarks on Monday that the strikes were a response to the destruction of portions of the Kerch Strait Bridge, which connects Russia to the Crimean Peninsula. The 19-kilometre link acts as a critical supply line for Russia's military.

Ukrainian officials did not claim responsibility for the bridge blast, according to Reuters.

Putin called the incident a "terrorist act" and vowed that further threats would be returned with a "tough and proportionate" response. Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, disputed Putin's claim that the attack was provoked.

"Putin is a terrorist who talks with missiles," Kuleba wrote in a tweet.

Photos provide a glimpse of the aftermath of Russia's latest strike.

Busy intersections, buildings, and homes were destroyed or turned to rubble, and thousands of people were left without power. At least 14 people were killed and 97 were injured, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

An injured woman receives medical attention at the scene of Russian shelling in Kyiv.

Vladyslav Musiienko/Reuters

Local residents walk through the rubble of a damaged building in Dnipro, Ukraine.

Mykola Synelnykov/Reuteres

A rescuer helps an injured woman carry dogs after a Russian missile strike on an unknown location in Ukraine.

State Emergency Services of Ukraine/Reuters

Firefighters hose down a piece of infrastructure that was damaged by the strikes in Kyiv.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters

Bystanders in Kyiv watch as smoke rises over the city after a missile strike.

Oleksandr Klymenko/Reuters

A rescuer helps an injured woman at a site of a damaged building in Kyiv.

State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Reuters



