They were found outside a church in New Miami, Butler County.

Sprinkles and her six one-day-old kittens were taken to the Animal Friends Human Society shelter.

All seven have been placed with a foster family and will be monitored for two months.

An Ohio bomb squad was called to disarm a suspicious bag only to find that it contained a cat and her six newborn kittens.

In a Facebook post, the Butler County Sheriff's Office wrote: "The Butler County Bomb Unit was called to a suspicious package at a Church in New Miami. When Specialist Mike Grimes and Det. Detherage arrived, they didn't hear ticking they heard purring!"

They also found a note inside the bag which read: "Mom's name is Sprinkles. She began giving birth at 14:00, Wednesday February 17th" but offered no explanation as to why they had been left there.

Sprinkles and her day-old kittens were taken to the Animal Friends Human Society in Hamilton, Ohio to be cared for.

The shelter said in a Facebook post on Friday: "They were all soaked in mom's urine and needed gentle baths when they arrived."

"Sprinkles, purring throughout it all, received her vaccines and blood test and appears to be in good health," it continued.

"She's doing a fantastic job nursing and caring for her babies, and all seven will be placed with their foster family this afternoon."

Animal Friends Human Society added that it would continue to monitor Sprinkles and her kittens for the next two months and also provide regular updates on their progress as they grow and mature.