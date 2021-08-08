Luger Tobias Wendl of Team Germany (L) and Hidilyn Diaz of Team Philippines (R).
  • Some athletes receive more than just a medal when they win at the Olympics.
  • Government-run schemes and private sponsors have offered luxurious items to athletes who win.
  • From fast cars to unlimited beer, these are some of the more outrageous rewards.
Some Olympic winners receive more than just a medal.

Tamyra Mariama Mensah-Stock bites her gold medal after winning the women's freestyle wrestling 68kg competition at the Tokyo Olympics.

Indonesia is giving the badminton women's double's team a cash prize and free meatballs for life. One of the athletes is also receiving five cows and a house from the district head of her hometown.

Gold medalists Greysia Polii L/Apriyani Rahayu of Indonesia are seen during the awarding ceremony for the badminton women's doubles event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, August 2, 2021.

Source: CBS News

Other medalists from Hong Kong have also won free train rides around the city for life, public transport officials said.

Hong Kong's Minnie Soo Wai-yam celebrates after winning the women's team table tennis match for the bronze medal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 5, 2021.

Source: Hong Kong Coconuts

In 2008, a local sponsor offered Belarusian Olympic gold medal winners free sausage for life.

Sausages in bread can be seen at a food outlet in the Pyoengchang region, South Korea, 10 November 2016.

"Once or twice a month, we will provide athletes with some of our products," Boris Tsiporin, the director of the Belatmit meat company told Reuters at the time. "Naturally, we will take into account the athletes' tastes and choose with them the sort of goods they want."

Source: Reuters

At the Rio Olympics in 2016, German medalists got a lifetime supply of beer from the government.

Luger Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt (L) drink a beer after winning the medal in Doubles at the Sochi 2014 Olympic Games in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia, on February 2014.

Source: Slate

In the same year, the Russian government gifted luxury cars, apartments, and even a racehorse to each Olympic medalist.

Russia's Mikhail Nastenko riding MP Imagine IF competes in the equestrian's eventing team and individual dressage during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Equestrian Park in Tokyo on July 31, 2021.

Many of the medalists ended up selling their cars because they didn't have enough money, Slate reported.

Source: Slate

The South Korean government has said that anyone who wins a medal for the country at the Olympics can forego their mandatory military service.

Unidentified South Korean soldiers stand guard near the barbed wire fence of the heavily mined Demilitarized Zone between North and South Korea.

Military service is mandatory for all adult men in South Korea, who usually have until the age of 28 to enlist and have to serve at least 18 months.

The service is not required for women, although they may volunteer.

Source: The Washington Post

All Malaysian gold medalists receive roughly $1,200 in monthly salaries for life.

Pandelela Pamg of Malaysia shows her gold medal after the women's 10m platform final at the FINA Diving World Cup and test event for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre on May 5, 2021.

The monthly salary is on top of additional monetary rewards received with each medal.

Gold medal winners from Malaysia for example also receive a one-time payment of RM 1 million or $237,000.

Source: RM Plus

Hong Kong's Olympic fencing champion, Edgar Cheung Ka-long, will receive free furniture and home decor for his future home, a furniture retailer announced last week.

Edgar Cheung Ka-long, Men's Foil player, of 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Source: Hong Kong Coconuts

Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who made history with the country's first gold at the Tokyo Olympics, will be receiving a luxury apartment, a holiday home, a new van, free petrol, and free commercial flights for life.

Hidilyn Diaz.

Source: Insider

