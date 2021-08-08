From luxury homes to a lifetime supply of sausage, these are some crazy gifts given to Olympic medalists
- Some athletes receive more than just a medal when they win at the Olympics.
- Government-run schemes and private sponsors have offered luxurious items to athletes who win.
- From fast cars to unlimited beer, these are some of the more outrageous rewards.
Some Olympic winners receive more than just a medal.
Indonesia is giving the badminton women's double's team a cash prize and free meatballs for life. One of the athletes is also receiving five cows and a house from the district head of her hometown.
Source: CBS News
Other medalists from Hong Kong have also won free train rides around the city for life, public transport officials said.
Source: Hong Kong Coconuts
In 2008, a local sponsor offered Belarusian Olympic gold medal winners free sausage for life.
"Once or twice a month, we will provide athletes with some of our products," Boris Tsiporin, the director of the Belatmit meat company told Reuters at the time. "Naturally, we will take into account the athletes' tastes and choose with them the sort of goods they want."
Source: Reuters
At the Rio Olympics in 2016, German medalists got a lifetime supply of beer from the government.
Source: Slate
In the same year, the Russian government gifted luxury cars, apartments, and even a racehorse to each Olympic medalist.
Many of the medalists ended up selling their cars because they didn't have enough money, Slate reported.
Source: Slate
The South Korean government has said that anyone who wins a medal for the country at the Olympics can forego their mandatory military service.
Military service is mandatory for all adult men in South Korea, who usually have until the age of 28 to enlist and have to serve at least 18 months.
The service is not required for women, although they may volunteer.
Source: The Washington Post
All Malaysian gold medalists receive roughly $1,200 in monthly salaries for life.
The monthly salary is on top of additional monetary rewards received with each medal.
Gold medal winners from Malaysia for example also receive a one-time payment of RM 1 million or $237,000.
Source: RM Plus
Hong Kong's Olympic fencing champion, Edgar Cheung Ka-long, will receive free furniture and home decor for his future home, a furniture retailer announced last week.
Source: Hong Kong Coconuts
Philippine weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, who made history with the country's first gold at the Tokyo Olympics, will be receiving a luxury apartment, a holiday home, a new van, free petrol, and free commercial flights for life.
Source: Insider
