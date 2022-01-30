Koji Fujii/TOREAL
  • Kamikatsu, the first town in Japan to create almost no waste, built a recycling centre out of trash.
  •  It's constructed from donated windows, remnant wood, plastic containers, and other unwanted items.
  • Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP used materials from abandoned buildings, local factories, and residents' homes.
Welcome to Kamikatsu, the first town in Japan to produce almost no trash and the home of a stunning recycling centre made almost entirely out of upcycled materials.

An aerial view of the Zero Waste Center in Kamikatsu, Japan.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Kamikatsu issued a Zero Waste Declaration in 2003, and today, more than 80% of its trash is reused or recycled, a representative from architecture firm Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP told Insider.

The exterior of the town center.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

With the goal of keeping its trash out of landfills and incinerators, the town commissioned Hiroshi Nakamura to design the Zero Waste Centre, a sustainable community centre with recycling facilities, a reuse shop, community space, and a hotel.

The other side of the facility.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

According to the architecture firm, the centre was primarily built from remnant wood logs and cuttings.

A closer view of the facility shows the logs used.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

And the community also donated the 700 windows that are patched together across the facility's facade.

The exterior of the building.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Aside from donations, community members sourced materials from deserted houses, a former government building, and a closed school, according to the firm.

Reused items on the exterior of community buildings.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

The town repurposed recycled glass and pottery to make tile floors and donated materials like bricks and fabric to build the interior spaces.

A community hall at the zero waste facility.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Outside, a horseshoe-shaped area is used to organise waste into reusable and recyclable materials.

The horseshoe where trash is organized is seen.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

And reusable items are sent to the reuse shop, where everything from dishes to accessories is free, according to the architects.

The community's reuse shop.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Next to the reuse shop, there's an office space where harvest containers from a mushroom factory have been transformed into bookshelves.

The office space in the zero waste facility.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

The centre also has a hotel where visitors can get a chance to see what it would be like to live without waste, according to Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP.

The inside of a hotel room on the property.
Koji Fujii / TOREAL

Source: Dezeen, Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

