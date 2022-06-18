Trending

1h ago

add bookmark

A high-speed train will soon bring travellers between Berlin and Paris in 7 hours

Business Insider US
Brittany Chang ,
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
  • France and Germany's railway services will launch a high-speed direct route between Berlin and Paris in 2023.
  • The seven-hour journey will be slower than the under two-hour direct flight.
  • Germany's DB and France's SNCF already operate routes between the two countries' borders.
  • For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

A direct high-speed train between Paris and Berlin is now in progress with the promise of an efficient and eco friendly journey between the two major European cities.

Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North

In late May, Germany's Deutsche Bahn (DB) and France's Société Nationale des Chemins de Fer Français (SNCF) announced plans for a nonstop service between the two countries' capitals, continuing the agencies' ongoing partnership.

Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North

Source: DB

Germany and France's railway services already operate several daily trips across the countries' borders, including a route between Stuttgart, Germany and Paris.

Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North

As of now, the services don't operate directly between Paris and Berlin.

Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North

But this could change by December 2023, the targeted rollout of the new route, Jean-Pierre Farandou, the president of SNCP, told French news publication AFP.

Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North

Source: The Guardian

The upcoming rail service may be high-speed, but don't expect it to travel faster than a plane: The journey between Berlin and Paris will be a lofty seven hours long, AFP reported.

Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North

Source: The Guardian

This upcoming direct service will be much slower than the under two-hour direct flight, but it's still the "best alternative" to flight for both business and leisure travellers, Jean-Pierre Farandou, the president of SNCF, said in a statement.

Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North

Source: DB

This upcoming service comes during a push and rise in train travel amid the ongoing climate crisis.

Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North

While slower and sometimes more expensive, travelling by train is often considered a more environmentally friendly alternative to flight.

Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North
Deutsche Bahn AG / Sébastian North

Source: The Guardian

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.

Read more on:
paristrainbusiness visual featureseuropetravelberlin
Rand - Dollar
16.03
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.59
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.82
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.11
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.1%
Gold
1,839.27
0.0%
Silver
21.67
0.0%
Palladium
1,817.50
0.0%
Platinum
935.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
113.12
-5.9%
Top 40
59,083
-3.5%
All Share
65,391
-3.2%
Resource 10
67,489
-4.9%
Industrial 25
73,336
-2.5%
Financial 15
15,017
-3.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
View our Ts and Cs Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure