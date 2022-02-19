Photos show the Felicity Ace, a cargo ship carrying thousands of cars, ablaze in the Atlantic Ocean.

The massive boat caught fire on Wednesday near Portugal. All 22 crew members were rescued by the Portuguese Navy.

The ship was transporting about 4,000 cars from Volkswagen's factory in Germany to the US.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The Felicity Ace, a cargo ship carrying cars from Germany to the US, that caught on fire near Portugal earlier this week is still ablaze in the Atlantic Ocean.

Photos released by Reuters on Friday show that the ship is still loaded with thousands of cars that won't make it to their owners.

The massive ship was evacuated by the Portuguese Navy on Wednesday, saving all 22 crew members on board.

The ship was traveling to Rhode Island from Emden, Germany, where a Volkswagen factory is located, with thousands of cars in tow.