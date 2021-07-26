A lagoon in Argentina has turned bright pink last week.

Experts and activists say a chemical used in fish factories is to blame.

A local activist said the lagoon's colour changed last week, and it was still pink on Sunday.

A lagoon in Argentina's Patagonia region has turned pink after what experts say was a chemical spill.

Experts and activists said the colour change in the lagoon in the Chubut region was due to sodium sulfite, an anti-bacterial product used in fish factories, Agence France-Presse reported.

Pablo Lada, an environmental activist who lives in the area, told AFP that he blamed the government: "Those who should be in control are the ones who authorise the poisoning of people."

Juan Micheloud, the head of the environmental control for the Chubut province, told AFP last week that the chemicals and resulting colour change were not damaging: "The reddish colour does not cause damage and will disappear in a few days."

