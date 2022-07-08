Photo shows seemingly home-made gun used to kill former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe was shot while giving a speech on Friday.

Japanese media reported that Abe later died in a hospital in the city of Nara.

Images of the gun said to be used in the attack show it appears to be homemade and rudimentary.

Images of the gun purportedly used to shoot former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe show a rudimentary, seemingly home-made device that nonetheless was able to kill.

The 67-year-old died Friday after being shot in the right side of his neck while giving an election-week campaign speech for his former party, the Liberal Democrats, in the city of Nara, Japanese media reported.

Abe was taken to the hospital and treated but was confirmed dead a few hours after the attack.

Police in Nara arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and seized a weapon, the Asahi Shimbun newspaper said.

Japan's public broadcaster NHK broadcast images of the weapon seen lying on the road near the site of the attack. Other close-up images of the gun have spread across Japanese social media.

The gun appears to be homemade and rudimentary, two metal barrels attached to a wooden board with black tape.

It is is extremely hard to obtain guns in Japan, with the country boasting some of Asia's strictest gun laws. Handguns are banned and citizens can only buy shotguns and air rifles, pending a stringent background check.

The suspect in the shooting told police he was "dissatisfied" with Abe NHK, reported.

Japan's chief cabinet secretary, Hirokazu Matsuno, said in a statement: "Outrageous acts of this kind are absolutely intolerable, no matter the reason, and I strongly condemn this act.

"The Government will take all possible measures to respond to this situation."





