Toto Lozano/Malacanang Presidential Photographers

The president of the Philippines is continuing threats against those who deny coronavirus vaccines.

He said to people who don't want the vaccine: "For all I care, you can die anytime."

He also said police may restrict their movements, having previously threatened to jail them.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

The president of the Philippines said he doesn't care if people who deny the coronavirus vaccine die from the virus.

Rodrigo Duterte told a national address on Wednesday: "For those who do not want it, well, for all I care, you can die anytime."

He also said he wants the police to restrict the movement of people who refuse coronavirus vaccines: "To those people who do not want to be vaccinated, I am telling you, don't go out of your house."

"If you go out of your house, I will tell the police to return you to your home. You will be escorted back to your house because you are a walking spreader."

Only 6% of the country is vaccinated, according to Reuters.

Duterte previously threatened to jail people who refuse to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Supply delays have also slowed the vaccination rate in some parts of the country, Bloomberg reported.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.