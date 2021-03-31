Pfizer-BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine was 100% effective at preventing Covid-19 infection in kids aged 12 to 15, the company announced Wednesday.

"In participants aged 12-15 years old, [Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine] demonstrated 100% efficacy and robust antibody responses, exceeding those reported in trial of vaccinated 16-25 year old participants in an earlier analysis and it was well tolerated," Pfizer said in a press release.

Pfizer plans to submit the data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) in order to request for emergency authorization of the vaccine.

Albert Bourla, Pfizer's chief executive officer said: "We plan to submit these data to FDA as a proposed amendment to our Emergency Use Authorization in the coming weeks and to other regulators around the world, with the hope of starting to vaccinate this age group before the start of the next school year."

The story is developing. Check back for details.