Pfizer says its oral Covid-19 pill can help prevent severe infection from the Omicron variant
Pfizer announced Tuesday that lab studies show that its oral Covid-19 pill can help protect against severe disease from the novel coronavirus, including with the Omicron variant.
It cited data from lab studies involving high-risk patients.
"Final data available from all high-risk patients ... confirmed prior results of interim analysis showing PAXLOVID reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 89% (within three days of symptom onset) and 88% (within five days of symptom onset) compared to placebo; no deaths compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adults with Covid-19," the statement said.
