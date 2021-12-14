Pfizer announced Tuesday that lab studies show that its oral Covid-19 pill can help protect against severe disease from the novel coronavirus, including with the Omicron variant.

It cited data from lab studies involving high-risk patients.

"Final data available from all high-risk patients ... confirmed prior results of interim analysis showing PAXLOVID reduced risk of hospitalization or death by 89% (within three days of symptom onset) and 88% (within five days of symptom onset) compared to placebo; no deaths compared to placebo in non-hospitalized, high-risk adults with Covid-19," the statement said.

