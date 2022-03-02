Russia's invasion of Ukraine is driving up petrol prices around the world, and sanctions threaten Russia with inflation.

But Russians won't be feeling it at the pump.

The price of petrol – already shockingly low by South African standards – is falling sharply.

Russia is a big producer of fuel, and has fewer and fewer places to sell it.

South Africans are now paying a record R21.60 for a litre of 95 in Gauteng, in part thanks to a big jump in oil prices as Russia massed an army on the borders of Ukraine, and another jump after it launched an invasion.

In Moscow, on the other hand, drivers who were already paying under R8 for a litre of the most commonly used A-95 can expect to see that price plummet in coming weeks, with a prospect of record lows, albeit at the cost of volatility in the price.

On Tuesday, Russian markets reported a 6% decline in the price of gasoline on near-future contracts for wholesale lots, making for a decline of around 10% since the start of the week.

That was despite the high price of oil on global markets, mirrored in areas sensitive to the price of oil – such as the share price of Sasol.

