Delivery is now cheaper than petrol if you live 12km from a Checkers, or 16km from a Woolworths

The petrol price is up. Again. But grocery delivery fees are not.

That makes some of SA's most popular grocery delivery services cheaper than driving to the shop, unless you live closer than 12km.

For Woolworths and Pick n Pay, delivery is cheaper if you are 16km or more away – counting nothing but petrol.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

It could have been worse. In order to achieve an effective R1.50 per litre discount built into the petrol price until May, government plans to sell strategically stockpiled fuel.

But even so, it is pretty bad. Inland drivers now pay R21.63 for one litre of unleaded 93. At South Africa's average petrol consumption, that makes for the equivalent of R1.54 per kilometre to drive somewhere, not counting wear and tear, the cost of parking, and the impact of distance-calculated insurance.

And that makes grocery delivery services increasingly attractive if you live anything more than a couple of minutes away from the shops.

Grocery delivery was initially sold as – and often priced – a luxury. With Covid-19 it became a lifeline for those in quarantine or vulnerable, and a safety measure that is now built into regulations that consider you capable of self-isolation only if you can arrange groceries to come to your door.

Now it is actively being marketed as cheaper than driving.

This week the Shoprite group said its Checkers Sixty60 delivery service saves its average customer 33%, at R52.57 to drive vs its R35 delivery fee.

That is based on an average delivery round-trip of 7.5km – and a running cost of R7.01 per kilometre, a calculation that tries to draw in every conceivable cost.

Based on just petrol, that 7.5km round trip will come to a little over R11.50, about a third of the delivery fee.

For those a little further away, even the just-petrol cost is breaching the price of petrol.

Under the right circumstances you can get a good deal on delivery, including the occasional, promotional free slot. However, standard deliveries from the biggest players that deliver in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban, typically come in at two price points: R35 for the likes of Sixty60 and OneCart, or R50 for Woolworths and Pick n Pay. That is what you are most likely to pay for a regular weekly shop.

That makes a delivery from Checkers cheaper than driving there, in petrol alone, if you are more than 12km away from the store. For Woolworths and Pick n Pay, the break-even distance is about 16km.

If the price of oil remains at current levels, and government does not maintain the R1.50 reduction in the petrol price, those distances will shrink to just about 10km and 15km respectively towards the middle of the year.

Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.