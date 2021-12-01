The price of petrol – for 95-octane in Gauteng – is increasing by 81c per litre to R20.35 for December.

31% of that goes to various taxes, mostly the general fuel levy and funding for the Road Accident Fund.

The actual basic fuel price, without those taxes, the cost of distribution, and margins for retailers and wholesalers, is R9.74.

Here is what goes into the fuel price for December 2021.

The price of petrol is up to 81c a litre to R20.35, effective from 1 December.

That is what you will pay for 95-octane petrol in Gauteng. Unleaded 93 is 22c per litre cheaper inland.

The various taxes bundled into the petrol price comes to R6.25 per litre. For December, that represents 31% of the pump price for inland 95.

The price of the petrol itself, known as the basic fuel price or BFP, is at R9.74, or 48% of the total price at the pump.

The remainder is made up of a dealer margin, now at 11.52% of the total, a further wholesale margin of 2.24%, and charges related to handling and storage.

The taxes are made up of:

The general fuel levy, now at 19.3% of the total price

The Road Accident Fund levy, now at 10.7% of the total price

The Demand Side levy to discourage 95-octane use inland, at 0.5%

And customs and excise taxes of 0.2%

Here is what makes up the petrol price for December.

* This article was first published in October 2021, and updated monthly since with new price information.



(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)

