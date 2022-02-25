Oil prices stabilised on late Thursday, after Russia's invasion of Ukraine saw brent crude breach $100 per barrel.

Crude prices fell as US President Joe Biden made a speech, promising the release of strategic reserves of oil.

Oil is still more expensive than any time since 2014, though – so R21 per litre for petrol is likely, and may be around for a bit.

A speech by US President Joe Biden seemed to calm oil markets on Thursday, with prices retreating as he spoke about Russia's invasion of Ukraine – and America's approach to energy in the face of that shock.

Biden said his country was working with other countries to release oil from strategic reserves when required, in a seeming plan to actively manage the oil market and put a cap on prices.

Such an approach hasn't always worked, but crude prices fell back to roughly the same – already high – levels seen in the open run-up to the Russian invasion.

Russia produces around a tenth of the world's oil, and sanctions specifically intended to cut it off from global markets may impact supplies in other countries even if it maintains its output. The risk of more specific sanctions, and fears of a slow response from major economies, saw brent crude oil breach $100 per barrel earlier on Thursday, a high not hit for seven years.

Worst-case forecasts for a European war have put the potential price of oil as high as $140. By Friday morning, though, the price was hovering just below the $100 mark.

But even at current levels, South Africa's petrol prices now seem not only like to hit R21 per litre, but stay there for longer than previously thought.

Inland buyers paid more than R20 per litre for petrol for the first time in late 2021 before prices moderated slightly in January, then ticked up again in February, putting 95-octane petrol in Gauteng back above R20 again.

Forecasters now expect a March petrol price increase of between R1.20 and R1.30 per litre for March, based on the current oil price. That will put coastal petrol prices well above R20 for the first time, and easily within reach of the historic R21 too.

In mid-February, when Russia faked a partial withdrawal of its troops from the borders of Ukraine, the oil price softened, with the promise of even cheaper oil if diplomacy won out.

With Russia now committed to a full-scale invasion and occupation of Ukraine, it seems unlikely that any amount of diplomacy will make for cheaper oil again any time soon.

(Compiled by Phillip de Wet)