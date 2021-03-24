A person called authorities after witnessing a violent attack on Zoom, a news release said .

Two victims were found stabbed to death in California on Monday.

A 32-year-old man was detained in connection to the stabbings.

Authorities in California discovered two dead bodies after a person who witnessed a fatal attack during a Zoom meeting called 911.

Police arrived at a home in Altadena, California, on Monday around 2:45 to respond to a potential kidnapping. At the scene, they found the bodies of two victims - one male and another female - who were stabbed to death, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The male victim was found in the driveway while the woman was discovered inside the residence, the news release said.

The woman had been on a Zoom meeting with a colleague when the attack occurred, the news release stated.

"The Zoom caller witnessed the attack on both the male and female and called 911 to report the crime," according to the news release.

During an investigation, authorities found a vehicle was missing from the property where the stabbings took place.

According to the news release, "during the investigation, a male Black adult returned to the location driving one of the victim's vehicles and identified himself as a resident of the home."

Police could not confirm whether the man, identified as 32-year-old Robert Cotton, had driven back to the scene of the crime in the missing vehicle, as the attack is still under investigation.

Cotton was taken into custody and faces "two counts of murder," the news release said.



