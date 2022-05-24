Pentagon hung Ukrainian flag upside down during virtual meeting with the country's military leaders

The Pentagon appeared to hang the Ukrainian flag upside down during a Zoom meeting on Monday.

Ukraine's flag, which has been used since 1848, is usually hung with the blue half up top.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov was on the call along with his team.

In a video published online by the Pentagon, Ukrainian flags can be seen in the background of a Zoom meeting hosted by US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, top US General Mark Milley, and Laura Cooper, the deputy assistant secretary of defense for Russian, Ukrainian, and Eurasian affairs.

The Ukrainian flags, alternating between American flags, looked to be hung with the yellow half on top, instead of the correct way, with the blue half on top.

Austin and Reznikov have previously met in front of the correct display of the Ukrainian flag, which has been used in the country since 1848.

The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Monday's virtual meeting focused on Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, the country's combat requirements, and international donations.





