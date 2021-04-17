A video of a triangular UFO has been confirmed as real by the Pentagon, CNN reported.

The Pentagon also confirmed that further stills, showing objects of various shapes, are real.

The Department of Defense's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force is studying them, CNN reported.

The Department of Defense has confirmed that images and video of triangle-shaped unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) are real and were taken by Navy personnel, CNN reported.

UAP is the official term for what is more commonly known as an unidentified flying object, or UFO. The leaked images and video were published on ExtraordinaryBeliefs.com - a website run by the artist and filmmaker Jeremy Corbell - and MysteryWire.com, but they have been shared online over the last year, CNN reported.

Corbell also tweeted the footage, which can be seen here:

The US Navy photographed and filmed â€œpyramidâ€ shaped UFOs and â€œsphericalâ€ advanced transmedium vehicles; here is that footage. Please visit my Instagram and https://t.co/5JMYxoo9sI to read all the details that I can share at this time. pic.twitter.com/58CXZ1ljAF — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) April 8, 2021

The video shows a glinting triangular object moving about the sky, in viewed through what appears to be a circular green lens.

The Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough also told CNN that three other still images that have been circulating are also genuine.

The stills show a sphere-shaped object, an acorn-shaped object, and one described as a "metallic blimp," CNN reported. Gough declined to provide further details, citing national security.

"To maintain operations security and to avoid disclosing information that may be useful to potential adversaries, DOD does not discuss publicly the details of either the observations or the examinations of reported incursions into our training ranges or designated airspace, including those incursions initially designated as UAP," Gough told CNN. The images and video are being examined by the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, Gough told CNN. The task force was set up in August last year to "detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to US national security."

UFOs returned to considerable national attention in April last year, when the Pentagon released three videos and confirmed that they had been taken by Navy personnel.

The footage, titled FLIR, GOFAST and GIMBAL, date from between 2004 and 2015. They show black shapes moving about the sky, against the wind currents, and their audio records the astonished reaction of the pilots who took the footage.

The Department of Defense did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

