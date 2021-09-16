The Pentagon asked personnel who have experienced Havana Syndrome symptoms to come forward.

It sent the message to 2.9 million service members and contractors, The New York Times reported.

More than 200 Americans around the world have been infected, and its cause remains a mystery.

For more stories visit Business Insider.

The US defence department has asked all military service members, civilian officials, and contractors to report of they have any symptoms of "Havana Syndrome" - a mysterious illness that has struck American diplomats and personnel all over the world.

The New York Times reported that it sent a message, signed by defence chief Lloyd Austin, to 2.9 million military service members and civilians asking them to report any symptoms that line up with the illness, which was first reported in Havana, Cuba, in 2016.

More than 200 Americans across the world have been infected, The Times reported, in locations including Cuba, China, Russia, and the US.

The memo said that symptoms include nausea, headaches, and vertigo, and told people experiencing them to move out of the area they are in, The Times reported.

The memo was sent as part of an effort to get more information about the incidents, and also to figure out who or what is responsible.

Theories have included pesticides and a microwave weapon.