An American man has won the lottery for the fourth time.

A $20 scratch-off ticket won Mike Luciano, 55, the $1 million (R15 million) prize in the Pennsylvania Lottery on January 6, according to the Centre Daily Times.

His latest prize marks the fourth time that Luciano has won the jackpot. In January 2021, Luciano won $500,000. He also won $3 million in 2016 and $100,000 in 1999.

"I just want to thank everybody for their texts and nice messages," Luciano told the Centre Daily Times. He bought the latest winning ticket at Rutter's, a convenience store along Pennsylvania Route 764.

When he won the lottery in 2021, Luciano credited an addiction to gambling.

"I'm convinced no one wins this many times without playing more than they should," he told the Altoona Mirror in 2021. "I'm addicted to it."

"People shouldn't do what I do," he added. "I don't want them to think — I mean, I'm not ungrateful, this is unbelievable and I couldn't be more thankful it's happening to me — but I don't want people to think it will happen to them."