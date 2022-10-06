Some South African passports will double in price on 1 November

The application fee for a standard South African passport, adult or child, is due to increase by 50% on 1 November.

The price of a "maxi" passport with 48 pages will top out at R2,400, to replace one lost or damaged through negligence.

Those passports, for heavy travellers, will double in price.

The current, lower fees apply for any passport application made until the end of October.

The application fee for some South African passports will double on 1 November, an official notice by home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi in the Government Gazette showed on Thursday.

Most applicants will be paying 50% more than they would for a passport application made before the end of October.

The fee for a standard, 32-page passport for adults and children will go up to R600, Motsoaledi decreed, from the R400 at which it has been set since early 2011.

The big jump is in the price of a 48-page "maxi" passport, used by heavy travellers and particularly common among businesspeople. That document will now cost R1,200, or double the price of the standard passport. It previously carried a 50% premium, in line with its additional number of pages.

For applications at embassies or consulates outside of South Africa, the prices are doubled: R1,200 for a standard passport for an adult or child, and R2,400 for the maxi-sized passport.

Applying at a home affairs office in South Africa could come at that same price too – in the case of lost or damaged documents. Under the new fee structure, as is currently the case, the cost of a passport replacement is double the standard issue fee, unless the original was "lost, stolen or damaged through no negligence on the part of the holder".

Also on 1 November, those who receive official passports will start to be charged. Getting such an official passport is currently free, the department of home affairs says. It will now come at the same price as a standard tourist passport, at R600.



