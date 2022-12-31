A group of airline passengers will miss New Year's Eve entirely due to an emergency landing

Passengers on a United Airlines flight will miss celebrating New Year's Eve due to a time zone quirk.

Their flight made an emergency landing, leaving them stranded in American Samoa for 21 hours.

Because the island is so close to the international date line, they are due to leave on 31 December, then cross over to a place where it has already been 1 January for hours.

Some made the most of it by drinking beers with locals, swimming, and exploring the island.

The Guardian first reported the news.

The passengers were traveling from Los Angeles to Sydney on Friday when the Boeing 787-9 aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing at Pago Pago in American Samoa due to a "mechanical issue", according to the report.

United #UA839 from Los Angeles to Sydney diverted to Pago Pago in the middle of the Pacific due to right engine issuehttps://t.co/es2ZuhExaB pic.twitter.com/KQMiQh5Jev — AIRLIVE (@airlivenet) December 30, 2022

The travellers will not get to celebrate the clock striking midnight on Saturday as the island is just east of the international date line. A replacement plane was due to depart at 3AM on December 31. But the time zone quirk means the time would be just after 4AM on Sunday, January 1 shortly after their departure.

The flight was due to land in Sydney at 7.15AM on Sunday local time.

Some passengers talked to locals and took a tour of the island, but others complained about how long it took United to send another plane, The Guardian reported. One newlywed passenger tweeted that she is starting her honeymoon "stranded" in Pago Pago because United couldn't get them a plane "for over 21 hours."



Leonie Butta, whose son and two granddaughters were on the flight, told the newspaper she'd been tracking the flight online and praised United's decision to divert to Pago Pago.

A passenger's father tweeted that his daughter showered at the airport hangar, got an island tour and was "drinking beers on deserted beach." He also said: "Daughter on the flight, quite an adventurous day, they got a tour of the island, pilot bought them shots, drank beers on the beach. Ate at Micky D's, back at the hangar to chill out on the cots before getting on plane at 3am for flight to Sydney."

United Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.