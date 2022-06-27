This app wants to solve Cape Town's parking problems renting out bays from your phone

Joshua Raphael drew inspiration watching drivers make their way up and down the clogged streets of Cape Town, while just a stone’s throw away, he could see empty indoor parkades.

His solution was an app called Parket that makes hunting for elusive parking spaces as simple as getting onto your phone, booking a spot, and scanning a QR code when you get there.

They also claim they can help landlords fill vacant bays and cut costs on outdated machinery.

“I asked the question: ‘If there is so much demand and supply right next to it, what can we do to bridge this divide and monetise assets for corporates and other organisations so that dormant assets can become a source of profit?”

His solution was an app called Parket that makes hunting for these elusive parking spaces as simple as getting onto your phone, booking a spot, and scanning a QR code when you get there. Since 2019, the company has been disrupting an industry that relies heavily on machines which are not only costly to look after but also outdated.

While many people may be unaccustomed to the idea of ticketless parking, it means Parket is entirely a no-touch, cashless and ticketless system. What makes it stand out is AI that can recognise license plates that allows users to register their vehicles, and drive through without having to use a phone. Which, if you’ve driven around Cape Town is an entirely foreign concept, especially with some malls that to this day only accept cash.

“After entering their number plate details into the app, all scepticism disappears when they pull up to a parkade and the boom immediately opens for them, and this amazes people.”

This sort of AI isn’t completely new to South Africa, with apps like Admyt and KaChing also using the same technology to access malls. But, Parket says while some systems manage access control and others manage the paperless hourly allocation of parking bays or a marketplace for vacant bays, it is the only platform that integrates all these functionalities into a single interface.

Which is why their innovation not only makes life for the consumer easier, but also for the landlords.



First off, they don’t have to deal with the stress of registering new vehicles, keeping cash on-site, keeping their ticket machines safe from vandalism, or even dealing with the paperwork – it’s all done via the app.

More importantly, they say they can help landlords fill up vacant parking bays in a day and age where it is increasingly becoming challenging to keep track of tenants working on flexitime.

Empty bays can easily be logged onto their system, and you can rent them out per day and even to the hour – when you know someone isn’t using them. Their software even offers an optimisation feature that lets you know which bays are under-utilised, allowing you to monetise them.

“The added ability to sell vacant bays on a demand-led basis has proven exceptionally popular because of the profit it generates from an otherwise stagnant asset,” says Raphael.

So, the next time you are standing in a queue at a ticketing machine frustratingly digging out R5 coins to pay for your parking or wondering why you aren't making money from empty parking bays because no one comes to work anymore, just remember there’s an app out there which can solve both issues without even winding down your car window.

