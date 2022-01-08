A string of piranha attacks has taken place on the Paraguay River in recent weeks, per reports.

The bodies of 4 swimmers recovered with horrific bites, reports say.

Piranhas are particularly aggressive during their breeding season, which runs from October to March.

The corpses of four swimmers were discovered with horrific bites following a string of vicious piranha attacks in Paraguay, according to reports.

The first death took place last Sunday. A 22-year-old man vanished while swimming in the Paraguay River, according to MailOnline. The media outlet reported that he was discovered 45 minutes later with several parts of his body having been chewed on by the piranhas.

The second attack also took place on the Paraguay River, near the town of Puerto Rosario. It is believed that piranhas attacked a 49-year-old man who had drowned while having a heart attack, per the Paraguayan newspaper La Nacion. He had severe bites on his face and feet from the piranhas, per the Evening Standard.

Two other people were also found dead with piranha bites on Sunday in the Tebicuary River — a tributary of the Paraguay River.

At least 20 others have been injured by piranhas in recent weeks, according to the Evening Standard.

Several swimmers were nipped on New Year's Day at the Bella Vista beach club in Itapua, The Mirror reported. A manager at the club told the paper that the club is looking into using chemicals in the water to keep the piranhas away.

Biologist Hector Vera told La Nacion that piranhas tend to be aggressive during their breeding season, from October to March. Male piranhas will attack because they are trying to protect their eggs and young, he said.

Locals have been warned to avoid bathing in the rivers during this period, per MailOnline.