People are losing their minds over Goop's disposable nappies made from 'virgin alpaca wool'

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop on Wednesday announced the "Diapér," a jewel-encrusted alpaca wool diaper.

Goop then announced the product was a spoof listing to highlight how diapers are taxed.

The announcement did not stop people from losing their minds on social media over the concept.

On Wednesday, Goop, a wellness company founded by actress Gwyneth Paltrow, caused quite the stir on social media after advertising a $120 set of jewel-encrusted, alpaca wool disposable diapers.

"Meet The Diapér. Our new disposable diaper lined with virgin alpaca wool and fastened with amber gemstones, known for their ancient emotional-cleansing properties," read the post on Wednesday. "Infused with a scent of jasmine and bergamot for a revitalized baby. Dropping tomorrow at 11 a.m. EST at $120 for a pack of 12."

The post itself attracted comments from users asking if it was a belated April Fool's joke or a comedic take worthy of a spot on "Saturday Night Live." Other comments on the post expressed outrage at the idea of paying $120 for a set of 12 diapers, with one Instagram user noting that it would be essentially "$120 for two days worth of bathroom blowouts."

Over on Twitter, people were also going wild over the Goop Diapér.

"$10 per diaper, 'virgin alpaca wool,' amber gemstone fasteners. The Goop Diaper. The world has become a farce," wrote a Twitter user with the ID ScottMayBStoned.

But the Diapér turned out to be a spoof product on Goop's part. Six hours after releasing the initial announcement about the Diapér, the company released a second video featuring Paltrow. In the post, Paltrow said it priced its "fictional Diapérs at $120" to "highlight what a diaper tax could cost families annually."

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, 35 states charge a sales tax on diapers, ranging from 1.5% in Virginia to 7% in Indiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee.

"Goop launched a luxury disposable diaper at $120 for a pack of 12, and there was a lot of outrage. Good. It was designed to piss us off," Paltrow said in the video.

"If treating diapers like a luxury makes you mad, so should taxing them like a luxury. The Diapér is a fake product meant to shine a light on a real problem," Paltrow said, adding that she thought diapers were being "taxed like a luxury good."

However, some Twitter users weighed in on how Goop's company profile made the ad seem entirely believable at first.

"The funniest thing about the 'Goop dropped a bejeweled fur-lined diaper' joke is that we all fully believed Goop would drop a bejeweled fur-lined diaper," tweeted Jezebel editor-in-chief Laura Bassett.

Goop was previously fined $145,000 for hawking jade and rose quartz vaginal eggs, which Paltrow said could "balance hormones" and "regulate menstrual cycles."



