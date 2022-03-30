SA just got new lights from one of the world's biggest manufacturers – to grow better dagga

Cannabis culture in South Africa is growing amid legislative changes and a move towards commercialisation.

One of the world's biggest producers of electric lights, Osram, just launched a new product in the country which promises bigger, better, and quicker cannabis crops.

The specialised LED lighting rig was recently unveiled at the Cannabis Expo in Cape Town.

Osram is one of the world's biggest manufacturers of electric lights, employing around 27,000 people with customers in more than 100 countries. Its specialised LED division focused on indoor crop cultivation, Fluence, was founded almost a decade ago and has only recently tapped into South Africa's emerging cannabis market.

Cannabis laws in South Africa are changing. The Constitutional Court, in a landmark ruling in 2018, ruled that the private, personal use and cultivation of cannabis was legal.

The "cannabis for private purposes bill" – currently before parliament – looks to build on this judgment, while South Africa's Cannabis Master Plan looks to unlock the commercial potential of an industry estimated to be worth almost R30 billion.

These developments have seen a surge in cannabis-related interests, from new members-only clubs to commercial growers, courses, product ranges, and JSE listings.

Commercial growers, craft farmers, and home hobbyists alike are looking for bigger, better, and quicker cannabis yields. Fluence's latest SPYDR Fang lighting system, officially launched in South Africa over the past weekend, promises just that.

The rig, designed specifically for indoor use, consists of rows of LED lights delivering a 1,600 μmol/s photosynthetic photon flux (PPF) output that's "ideal for full-cycle cannabis cultivation." It also features an integrated dimmer to adjust the light intensity according to the various growth cycles.

Osram's patented PhysioSpec Indoor Broad R4 technology mimics the richness of sunlight in an indoor environment and has been developed to balance yield, crop quality, and efficacy.

"Craft farmers and home hobbyists can leverage the SPYDR Fang to achieve expert plant performance in a variety of cultivation environments," said David Cohen, CEO of Osram's Fluence.

"The SPYDR series has always been designed for easy installation, and SPYDR Fang provides an equally seamless, plug-and-play functionality. The solution harnesses years of commercial cannabis cultivation research and insight into a value-optimised light."

The new series of Osram lights for cannabis grows are available exclusively through The Lamphouse in South Africa, with local prices still to be announced.

