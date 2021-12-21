The Omicron variant is now the most common coronavirus variant in the US, the CDC said on Monday.

The variant now accounts to 73% of recent confirmed COVID cases in the US, according to the CDC.

For more stories go to www.BusinessInsider.co.za.

The Omicron variant is now the most common coronavirus variant in the US, the CDC announced on Monday.

Federal officials said the variant, which is highly transmissible, accounts for 73% of recent confirmed cases in the US, the Associated Press reported. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said early data has shown that the Omicron variant may cause less severe disease.

Late last month, the World Health Organization declared Omicron a "variant of concern."

"This variant has a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning," the WHO said at the time. "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other" variants of concern, like the Delta variant.

Previously, the Delta variant accounted for 99.3% of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US from November 28 to December 4, according to CDC data.

CDC now estimates omicron makes up 73% of #covid19 cases in the US, with prevalence exceeding 90% in some regions, per update just now on its variant tracker: https://t.co/sus8hN9Y0s pic.twitter.com/7MaCWQdYyW — Meg Tirrell (@megtirrell) December 20, 2021





Get the best of our site emailed to you every weekday.

Go to the Business Insider front page for more stories.