An American man has been accused of renting a crane and using it to steal a 18-metre-long bridge from a public park, local police said on Monday.

Akron, Ohio, police said 63-year-old David Bramley was arrested on Friday and charged with felony theft for allegedly stealing the bridge in November.

The bridge was originally installed in Middlebury Run Park, but was later moved and stored in a field during a wetland restoration project, police said. But the bridge vanished by November 11.

Police said Bramley, who worked in the area, paid a local trucking company to get access to a crane. The man then used the crane to load the bridge onto a vehicle and drive it to a nearby property.

Bramley was identified as a person of interest in the case after police said they received multiple tips in connection with the case, and found the bridge partially disassembled while searching his property on Friday.

Akron's Municipal Court confirmed to Insider that Bramley will be arraigned on the felony charge on December 23. No attorney for Bramley was listed with the court.

