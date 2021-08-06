Former US President Barack Obama has picked a meat-free menu for his birthday party, a report says.

Dishes include Spam Musubi made with Impossible Foods' fake beef and pork products, reports Bloomberg.

Obama is holding his scaled-down 60th birthday party this weekend in Martha's Vineyard.

According to a menu plan viewed by Bloomberg, the former US President will serve plant-based dishes including a version of popular Hawaiian dish Spam Musubi, made with Impossible Foods' alternatives to beef and pork instead of Spam, which is canned cooked pork. The menu will also have Eat Just's plant-based eggs, Bloomberg reported.

Bloomberg said the menu was crafted by musician Questlove, who is an investor in several plant-based food companies, including Impossible Foods.

The market for plant-based meat reached $5 billion (around R71 billion) in the US in 2019, and is expected to grow to $74.2 billion (around R1 trillion) by 2027.

Impossible Foods was one of the early pioneers in meat-free food, launching its plant-based burger - which is made of soy and potato protein, among other things - in 2016. It has since expanded to include plant-based alternatives to pork.

Impossible partners with several fast-food chains, including Burger King and Wendy's, who now sell its products in their stores.

San-Francisco-based company Eat Just, formerly called Hampton Creek, focused on plant-based equivalents to eggs. Its eggs are served in restaurants and sold at supermarket chains Walmart and Kroger.

Obama planned to have hundreds of people to his party this weekend, but a spokesperson confirmed this week that he would host a smaller event because of concerns over the spread of the Delta variant.

