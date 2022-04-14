The suspect in the NYC subway mass shooting called in the tip that led to his capture, reports say

The suspect in the NYC subway mass shooting was arrested Wednesday, authorities said.

The suspect, Frank James, called in the tip of his whereabouts, according to multiple reports.

The guy says, 'You know, I think you're looking for me,'" a law enforcement source told The New York Post.

The suspect in the New York subway mass shooting on Tuesday called in the tip himself that led to his capture, CNN and The New York Post reported Wednesday.

Frank James, 62, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in connection to a mass shooting on a subway in Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn after authorities received a tip about his whereabouts, officials said. He was charged with a federal terrorism offense.

Police launched a manhunt for the suspect after he was named a "person of interest" in the incident. Two law enforcement sources told CNN that James was the one who called in the tip of his location to the "crime stoppers" line.

"A call came into Crime Stoppers … The guy says, 'You know, I think you're looking for me. I'm seeing my picture all over the news and I'll be around this McDonald's,'" a law enforcement source told The New York Post on Wednesday.

When officers arrived at the McDonald's location in the East Village, the suspect was not in the building, New York Police Department Chief of Department Kenneth Corey said. Authorities drove around the surrounding area before apprehending him nearby. They took him into custody "on the corner of St. Marks and First," Corey said.





"My fellow New Yorkers: We got him. We got him," Mayor Eric Adams said following James' arrest.

His arrest capped off a manhunt that began around 08:30 local time on Tuesday, when a suspect detonated two smoke grenades and opened fire as a Manhattan-bound N train pulled into the 36th Street subway station in the Sunset Park neighbourhood of Brooklyn.

Police said the suspect fired at least 33 times, hitting 10 people in the incident. More than a dozen people were injured in the panic that ensued, and some were treated for smoke inhalation.

Law enforcement officials haven't officially confirmed the source of the call that led to James' arrest. An NYPD spokesperson told Insider "all calls made to Crime Stoppers are strictly confidential."

A local security camera installer was lauded by crowds in New York on Wednesday for first spotting the shooting suspect in Manhattan's East Village and notifying the NYPD.

"I see the police walking from over there," Zack Tahhan, 21, said to a crowd of people in the East Village. "I told the police, 'This is the guy … Catch him, catch him.' Thank God, we catch him."



