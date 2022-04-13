The NYC subway shooting suspect has been arrested in Manhattan, according to multiple reports

Frank James, the sole suspect in the mass shooting on a Brooklyn subway on Tuesday, has been arrested, according to multiple reports.

James was arrested by officers in the East Village of New York on Wednesday, according to reports from CNN, the Associated Press, and the New York Post.

Patrol officers from the 9th Precinct downtown arrested him, CNN reported.

The NYPD named James as the lone suspect in the shooting spree that left 10 people with gunshot wounds and more than a dozen others injured during rush hour on Tuesday.

This story is developing.

